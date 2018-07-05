Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 18: Mumtaz is on a secret mission to sabotage her own team

Bigg Boss housemates are currently performing the luxury budget task of the week, for which they are divided into two teams and are asked to save as much water as possible by positioning their hands to cover holes and stop leakage.

The yellow team and red team keep picking on the opposition teams every time they speak in English. This way, each team tries to increase the water level in their tanks.

While performing the task, Balaji accuses Riythika of overhearing a conversation, when all she did was to ask the house captain, Vaishnavi about a doubt. The task is taken too seriously by the housemates as each of them is prone to losing points. Mahat tells Mumtaz that she should stop talking in English or simply stop talking if she is going to continue to give away points to the opposition team.

Vaishnavi is accused by Balaji of making the members of red team speak in English by incessantly talking to them. The other team members don’t agree and move on.

What her teammates do not know is that Mumtaz receives a secret task to undermine her team and bring down the water level. If she succeeds in the task, the housemates will get full points for luxury budget and Mumtaz will also get a special power.

This leads to a heated argument among her teammates Daniel, Mahat and herself. Yet, she succeeds. The red team is in the lead and are just three buckets away from filling their tank completely. Later, Bigg Boss announces the halt of the task for the night with a siren.

