Bigg Boss 2 Tamil winner is Riythvika, Aishwarya is first runner-up

After keeping the viewers glued to the small screen, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finally announced Riythvika as its winner and Aishwarya Dutta as the first runner-up. Riythvika won Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a trophy after surviving more than three months in the luxurious Bigg Boss house, hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Sharing her happiness, an emotional Riythvika said, “My victory belongs to everyone. I want to be an inspiration for all girls.” A Tamil film actor, Riythvika started her career with 2013 film Paradesi and was also a part of Pa Ranjith’s 2014 film, Madras.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil was as dramatic as it could get as host Kamal Haasan entered the Bigg Boss house to guide the finalists through the finale. The contestants also enjoyed a coffee break with Kamal as the host made coffee himself and shared it with the finalists, Aishwarya and Riythvika. In a candid mood, Kamal revealed that he didn’t drink coffee until the age of 30 but post that, the actor has turned into a poet, thanks to his liking for the beverage.

Talking about his experience of hosting the show, the actor-turned-politician said, “I used this show as an opportunity to interact with people directly. This show has been a good reharshal (for polling). Now when you step out of this show, remember your practice and apply it to help lead the state of Tamil Nadu in right direction.”

Among the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 2 were Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta besides the wild-card entry the season Vijayalakshmi Feroz.

Interestingly, when the host was asked about his favourite contestant, he answered, “With every new season, my family grows bigger. They are all mine.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:09 IST