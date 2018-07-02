Bigg Boss 2 Telugu, episode 22: Kireeti is evicted from the house

Nani begins Bigg Boss 2 Telugu with a fun task. He holds a card with a title of a movie and asks the housemates if the title suits each individual and this individual has to guess the title from three given options. The punishment for wrong answer is given by the housemates as Nani hosted the game.

One by one, housemates take their turn and enjoy the game. It is all smiles and claps as everyone gets fun punishments. For instance, Deepthi was asked to imitate Tejaswi and she does such a great job that even Nani is impressed. He also says that if ever a biopic had to be made on Tejaswi, Deepthi should do the role. Similarly, Samrat is asked to behave like a kid and he does a good job.

Evala mimmalni entertain cheyalani Antahkaranashuddi tho @NameisNani & Housemates Fix ayaru 😉#BiggBossTelugu2 Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/mBEKED5MFQ — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) July 1, 2018

Eyy raa Daruvu!! Extra Masala ki Ready Aipondi with @NameisNani #BiggBossTelugu2..Today at 9 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/1qRsB17TIu — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) June 30, 2018

Even as the housemates have fun, Nani broaches the subject of elimination and announces quickly that Geetha goes to the protective zone. He then speaks to Ganesh and tells him that his behavior and performance has taken a 180 degree turn. He also hopes that this change stays as the member to be eliminated this week is Kireeti.

Kireeti says his goodbyes to the housemates and comes out to meet Nani. Nani welcomes him and tells him that he will not be leaving the show with negativity surrounding him and his play in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. He welcomes housemates to speak about Kireeti and beginning with Kaushal, the housemates stress on the fact that Kireeti made one mistake. Kaushal explains how Kireeti started on a positive note and that is his real personality.

Tanish apologises to Kireeti as it was while supporting Tanish for captaincy that the incident occurred. Then Tejaswi says that as housemates who lived with him for 24 hours everyday know who he really was and the housemates sing his favourite song from Kamal Haasan’s Guna. Nani even cracks a joke and says the man who worked in the original song is hosting Tamil Bigg Boss while he, who worked in the song’s reprised version, is hosting the Telugu Bigg Boss.

The episode ends on a positive note.

