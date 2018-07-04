Bigg Boss 2 Telugu episode 24: Samrat gives first love letter to Tejaswi

On Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, Kaushal tries to use his jail card to help Geetha who is locked in the jail for speaking about nominations. However, Bigg Boss refuses to let Kaushal have his way, especially since Geetha has been given a punishment.

Tanish and Amit’s secret task continues through the day and Bigg Boss calls them to the confession room and congratulates them on a task well done. Bigg Boss also tell them to continue it for a bit longer. Just before lights out, Bigg Boss announces that they have concluded a secret task and so the housemates will now be treated to something nice.

The housemates are all curious to know what it was so Tanish confesses and also clarifies that he only built on the game depending on what everyone had earlier said. The housemates are treated to pizza and pastries for dinner.

Before everyone went to bed, Deepthi speaks to Tejaswi about the misunderstanding in the house about Tejaswi’s character. Tejaswi then says she saw Nandini speak about Bhanu. The next morning, Deepthi tells Nandini what she heard from Tejaswi which makes Nandini cry.

Hostel lo Wardens nundi tappinchukuni Housemates valla Prema ni gelipinchukogaltara?? ❤️ #TaskForLove#BiggBossTelugu2..Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/Jm5A8CCwpO — STAR MAA (@StarMaa) July 3, 2018

Tejaswi and Nandini also get into a heated argument over this. Nandini first goes to Bhanu and tells her that she never said anything bad about Bhanu behind her back and apologises about using a swear word. Bhanu, however, calls Tejaswi to clarify what is happening. Tejaswi clearly says that Nandini told her that Geetha feels Bhanu is with Sunainaa just for votes, and the same about Tanish. Nandini then goes to Deepthi and Shyamala and asks them if she ever spoke about Tanish. The two say that they don’t remember.

Nandini rants about Tejaswi to Deepthi, Shyamala and later even Tanish as well. She says it is Tejaswi who says things she heard from someone to another. She then cries and has Tanish comforting her. At one point the housemates also comfort her, and then she says Tejaswi is jealous of her friendship with Tanish and hence this is happening.

Deepthi then tries to convince Bhanu about Nandini’s innocence but Roll Rida interrupts her saying Nandini told him that she doesn’t like Bhanu and so she nominated her.

Deepthi’s intention behind why she is being nice to everyone is questioned by Tejaswi, when she speaks to Samrat. Tanish and Samrat too discuss the nominations that take place.

Bigg Boss then gives the housemates an interesting task. The housemates are split into couples, wardens and guards and the couples are expected to exchange love letters and meet each other, while the warden’s team will try to stop them.

Tejaswi is paired with Samrat, Tanish is paired with Nandini, Sunainaa is paired with Roll Rida, Deepthi is paired with Kaushal and Amit is paired with Bhanu. The game begins and is a lot of fun. Tejaswi hugs Samrat multiple times, Deepthi gets a love letter from Kaushal and as the wardens try to separate the boys and girls, the episode comes to an end.

