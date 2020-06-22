Cole Sprouse denies sexual assault allegations against him, Riverdale co-stars

tv

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 16:11 IST

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has denied allegations of sexually assaulting a woman when he was studying at New York University. His response came after an anonymous Twitter user claimed that he forced himself on her at a party in 2013.

“I told him multiple times to stop, he wouldn’t listen. By then I’m in tears and gagging from the alcohol smell on his breath,” the user claimed, adding that she remained silent all this while because she felt ‘who would believe me over a rich Disney star’.

Sprouse categorically denied the allegations in a series of tweets and said that it appeared to be an attempt to ‘baselessly cancel’ him and his co-stars. “Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it,” he wrote on Twitter.

“False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue,” he added.

“This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me,” his final tweet read.

Also read | Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

Similar accusations of sexual assault have also been levelled against Sprouse’s Riverdale co-stars Vanessa Morgan, Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa. Reinhart also took to Twitter to deny the claims and said that they would take legal action.

“I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault,” she wrote, adding that the person making the claims ‘admitted that the stories were fabricated’.

“We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more