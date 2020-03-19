Emilia Clarke is no longer defending Game of Thrones finale: ‘I was annoyed...’

tv

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has admitted that she had concerns about the direction in which the HBO fantasy series’ final season was taken. The show concluded its run with a poorly received final season in 2019. However, the season received 32 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for a single season of television in history. It won twelve, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

Clarke told The Sunday Times in an interview, “I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it?” and continued later, saying, “It was all about the set pieces. I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense.”

The actor played Daenerys Targaryen in all eight seasons of the show. Her character’s villainous turn in the final season divided fans. Speaking about Dany’s transformation from a heroic figure to a villainous one, Clarke added, “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.”

This is the first time that the actor has voiced a level of disapproval for the show’s finale; she had previously been balanced in her statements. “I feel very taken care of as a character in that sense. It’s a very beautiful and touching ending. Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability — there’s the little girl you met in season one. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore… But having said all of the things I’ve just said, I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not,” she had told Entertainment Weekly after the finale.

