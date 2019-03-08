Game of Thrones: Is Arya getting chased by a zombie Ned Stark in the trailer? Here’s a shocking new theory

With just a month to got to the final season of Game of Thrones, fans are leaving no stone unturned to figure out how all of it will end. Some are trying to find more clues from the trailer while other are on Reddit, sharing their own theories.

When the trailer had released, a lot of fan wondered what Arya Stark was running from in the very first scene. She is one of the bravest warriors in Westeros, hardened by years of suffering, pain and loss. “I know death. It’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,”she proclaims in a scene but is seen running for her life in another.

Now, surely Arya has seen several dead bodies in her short life but she has never come face to face with the undead. The wights and the White Walkers will surely be a shock but will they be enough to scare witless like we saw her in the trailer? Arya is more than capable of taking on any White Walker, even easier if she is armed with the dragon glass. So it definitely has to be something far more horrifying.

Also read: Did Priyanka Chopra’s many wedding ceremonies leave husband Nick Jonas fed up? Singer says yes

Fans are speculating that she may have looked at a zombie Ned Stark, her father. This is one thing that might just get Arya to react the way that she did. A few screenshots from the trailer, when brightened up, show Arya being chased by two men in large coats. On the first look they appear to be Jaime Lannister and Samwell Tarly, running behind her and away from a common threat, rather than chasing her.

However, a few fans suspect it is actually Ned and the other Stark ancestors that have risen from the crypts as zombies, out to kill their living. As weird as it may sound, it is not conjured out of thin air. In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, Jon has a dream: “In the dark he’d heard the scrape of stone on stone,” the book reads. “When he turned he saw that the vaults were opening, one after the other. As the dead kings came stumbling from their cold black graves.” That counts like proof enough to us.

So now the question is if we are prepared enough to see a zombie Sean Bean fight the Battle of Winterfell in the upcoming grand finale. Let’s just hope the makers do not put us in that position.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 21:30 IST