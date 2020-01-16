Here’s why Nehha Pendse postponed her honeymoon till April

tv

TV actor Nehha Pendse, who got married to businessman Shardul Singh Bayas in an elaborate wedding recently, has postponed her honeymoon “due to work commitments”.

Talking to Spotboye, Nehha said that the honeymoon has been postponed to April. She has completed shooting for a Marathi film. “I’ll be shooting for another one now. In fact, I will be resuming work in 10-15 days,” Nehha told the entertainment website.

Soon after her wedding earlier this month, a lot of discussion centred on Shardul being a divorcee with two daughters. Reacting to it, Nehha had said, “What’s the big deal about this? Today, many of us are getting married late because of various reasons, including the focus on career. A lot of people end up having more than one relationship before finally tying the knot. The commitment, love and physical proximity could be the same as it is in a marriage, the only difference is that there is no legal stamp over it. So, why are people talking about Shardul being a divorcee? It’s not that I am a virgin either.”

Upon her wedding with Shardul, Nehha had told Hindustan Times,“I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other.”

The couple started dating each other in early 2019, after which they decided to live together. “The beautiful part about the relationship is that we consciously decided to be in a live-in before getting married as we wanted our journey to be very seamless. Because of this, we feel that we are already well settled with each other. So, nothing changes in our life post marriage. We are now just officially married to each other,” she added.

