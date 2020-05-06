e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / I think, shootings won’t start before Sept-Oct: Karishma Tanna

I think, shootings won’t start before Sept-Oct: Karishma Tanna

The actor has been eager to get back to work and is missing shooting. She reveals that she has been feeling a “whirlwind of emotions” in the lockdown

tv Updated: May 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Karishma Tanna found driving around Mumbai when the streets are deserted “quite eerie”
Actor Karishma Tanna found driving around Mumbai when the streets are deserted “quite eerie”(Photo: Instagram/karishmaktanna)
         

Since the lockdown, Karishma Tanna has been to the hospital multiple times – a few times for her mother, who needed treatment for her back pain, and then for a quick surgery for her ingrown toe nail.

“I didn’t expect that I would have to go to the hospital and have the nail removed. There was a fungal infection and was paining a lot. Doctors suggested that I get the small operation. Going to the hospital during the lockdown was quite unusual. They were only treating emergency patients,” she says. Tanna has been posting photos of her workout, despite the pain in her toe. She admits that she does light stretching which she does after she takes her painkillers. Doctors have advised her not to put pressure on her toes, so any regular workouts are out for the moment. 

The Nagin actor found driving around Mumbai when the streets are deserted “quite eerie”. “It made me feel sad as this has never happened. I have been born and brought up in Mumbai and I like the city’s hustle bustle and I want it back. I want to feel the energy of the city again,” she says.

Tanna has been eager to get back to work and is missing being on the sets. “I have been feeling a whirlwind of emotions. Sometimes, I feel that this will pass and on other days, I feel we are all stuck. I feel anxiety about the situation. Then, on other days, I feel we should make the most of this time and learn new things. And most of all, I want to work and go back to the sets. I am sure others are feeling the same too. I think, shootings won’t start before September-October [this year]. The new normal will be something that we will all have to adjust to. Shootings and social distancing will have to be worked out. It would require a plan,” she concludes.  

top news
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news