I think, shootings won’t start before Sept-Oct: Karishma Tanna

Updated: May 06, 2020 19:41 IST

Since the lockdown, Karishma Tanna has been to the hospital multiple times – a few times for her mother, who needed treatment for her back pain, and then for a quick surgery for her ingrown toe nail.

“I didn’t expect that I would have to go to the hospital and have the nail removed. There was a fungal infection and was paining a lot. Doctors suggested that I get the small operation. Going to the hospital during the lockdown was quite unusual. They were only treating emergency patients,” she says. Tanna has been posting photos of her workout, despite the pain in her toe. She admits that she does light stretching which she does after she takes her painkillers. Doctors have advised her not to put pressure on her toes, so any regular workouts are out for the moment.

The Nagin actor found driving around Mumbai when the streets are deserted “quite eerie”. “It made me feel sad as this has never happened. I have been born and brought up in Mumbai and I like the city’s hustle bustle and I want it back. I want to feel the energy of the city again,” she says.

Tanna has been eager to get back to work and is missing being on the sets. “I have been feeling a whirlwind of emotions. Sometimes, I feel that this will pass and on other days, I feel we are all stuck. I feel anxiety about the situation. Then, on other days, I feel we should make the most of this time and learn new things. And most of all, I want to work and go back to the sets. I am sure others are feeling the same too. I think, shootings won’t start before September-October [this year]. The new normal will be something that we will all have to adjust to. Shootings and social distancing will have to be worked out. It would require a plan,” she concludes.