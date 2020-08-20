Iqbal Khan: ‘Just like everyone accepted pay cuts, I expected schools to revise their fee structure’

tv

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 17:33 IST

TV actor Iqbal Khan has revealed that nothing was done with respect to the issue he raised months ago about the school fees of children, adding that he has had to pay the fees, much like everyone else.

Elaborating on his woes, Iqbal told Times of India, “A few months ago, I had shared how it is illogical and unfair to pay fees for facilities children are not using during this phase. They are at home, and are not using AC classes, swimming pool, the track and field for sports events and other facilities. Even after repeated requests, there has been no reduction in the fee structure. Even after parents from across the country raising their concern, we could not find a solution to this problem. Through a video a month back, I had appealed to all parents of school-going children to support the cause. Just like everyone has accepted pay cuts, I expected schools also to think about it and revise their fee structure.”

Earlier, Iqbal had raised the issue on social media and has also posted a new video. On Tuesday, he shared a video where he said he paid fees for his kids as no one came to the rescue of parents despite several appeals for a revision in the fee structure.

Iqbal, who has mainly worked in TV shows, has featured in the web show Raatri Ke Yatri. About working for web, he recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Both in TV and films, there’s math and science involved. But on OTT platforms, by default, it’s about if you’re good, it’s going to work. Only content works. No matter how many big production houses and big stars have come on OTTs, if the content hasn’t been up to the mark, they haven’t worked. There are a lot of TV actors out there who’re just actors, given a chance they’ll do really good.”

Also read:Kapil Sharma shares photo with daughter Anayra: ‘For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you’

“When one does TV, there are a lot of limitations. Makers think that the audience has to be spoon feed. They often say that act in TV fashion. It’s not my belief. What is TV acting? These are the terms that keep coming up. I don’t believe in that. It’s frustrating. I’ve been on the spot a couple of times. Acting wise, I may have been slightly better than the other person but just because the person a background in films, he got the role and not me. I’ve lost out on films just because I’m a TV actor,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more