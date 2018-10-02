Jon Snow’s loyal direwolf Ghost to make a comeback on Game of Thrones season 8

Jon Snow’s loyal direwolf Ghost is all set to make a comeback in the final season of Game of Thrones. Joe Bauer, who is attached with the HBO show as visual effects supervisor, said the fan favourite character will be seen in the upcoming eighth instalment.

“Oh, you’ll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in season eight. He’s very present and does some pretty cool things in season eight,” Bauer told The Huffington Post.

The VFX expert weighed in on Ghost’s conspicuously long absence in the last season, saying his no-show had more to do with technical issues than anything else.

“The direwolves are tough because you don’t want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways,” Bauer explained.

Kit Harington plays popular character Jon Snow in the iconic fantasy drama.

