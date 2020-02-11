Kamya Panjabi shares wedding pics, changes name on social media: ‘Meet the new Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang’

tv

Television actor Kamya Punjabi has shared the first pictures from her wedding with Shalabh Dang on social media. She tied the knot with Shalabh on Monday afternoon and even changed her name on Instagram.

“Meet the New Me Mrs Kamya Shalabh Dang #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang @theglamweddingofficial,” she captioned her wedding photos. In it, she is seen leading Shalabh in mandap while taking the pheras. The couple is surrounded by their friends and family, sharing laughs and smiles.

Kamya’s industry friends showered her with compliments. “So pretty,” wrote Kishwer Merchant. “Congratulations my love,” wrote Sambhavna Seth.

Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage. Recently, when Kamya was trolled for marrying despite having a kid, her friend Kavita Kaushik came to her rescue.

“@lima418 cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life ! There is life beyond producing children , don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs,” Kamya wrote. She added that Aara and Ishan “planned most of the celebrations”.

Kamya had earlier told Hindustan Times how people told her that she should be grateful that her husband-to-be was ready to “accept” her and her daughter. “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asked.

Kamya was seen in daily soaps such as Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

