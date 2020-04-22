Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh jam together, sing hit Punjabi songs. Watch videos

tv

TV star Kapil Sharma recently charmed fans as he jammed with singer Mika Singh on video call. Kapil and Mika are currently in self-isolation at their respective residences.

Kapil sang soulful Punjabi numbers, including the famous Gurdaas Mann song Kamli. Dressed in a brown tshirt and cap, the comedian also played the harmonium. Mika and Kapil shared videos from their session on Instagram Stories.

Kapil recently celebrated his birthday during the lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. Kapil and Mika have organised similar sessions with Richa Sharma and Kanika Kapoor, a Times of India report said. Before becoming a top comedian and hosting his own comedy show, Kapil appeared on singing reality show Star Ya Rockstar as a wild card entry.

Kapil had recently said in an interview, “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly.”

