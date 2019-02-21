 Kapil Sharma on being trolled for supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu, says our armed forces will give a befitting response to terrorists
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Kapil Sharma on being trolled for supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu, says our armed forces will give a befitting response to terrorists

Kapil Sharma has reacted to being trolled after his statement in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying the biggest tribute that we can pay to our martyrs is to show solidarity with their families in this hour of grief.

tv Updated: Feb 21, 2019 14:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma,Navjot Singh Sidhu,The Kapil Sharma Show
Kapil Sharma was trolled for supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Days after hashtags like #BoycottKapilSharma trended on Twitter, the comedian has finally spoken up. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show said instead of being distracted by opinions, we need to show solidarity with the families of martyrs and have faith in the armed forces.

Kapil Sharma was trolled on social media after he spoke against the reported sacking of cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu from his show. The demand for Sidhu’s removal began over his comments after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama last week. “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual?” Sidhu was reported to have said after the attack, “It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.”

Reacting to reports of Sidhu being replaced with Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil had said that it is not a solution. However, he got mercilessly trolled for his statement.

On being asked about the same, Kapil told Times of India in a report, “People might have different opinions on how to deal with the perpetrators of terrorism, but we should not get distracted by it. The biggest tribute that we can pay to our martyrs is to show solidarity with their families in this hour of grief. I’m sure our armed forces will give a befitting reply to the terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan.”

He invited the wrath of the people on social media users with some calling him an anti-national to others terming him arrogant. A user had written, “So @KapilSharmaK9 “if there is no permanent solution to an illness..u’ll let that person suffering die without trying? Without even making small important changes/treatments”? So please cut the crap about ye choti moti baatein hai.”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks like a new bride in latest pics from Qatar. We wonder what husband Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction is

Another user had written, “@KapilSharmaK9 apologize for justifying @sherryontopp . Don’t forget, you are due to your fans and your nation. Don’t play with the emotion of the people else I have no hesitation to my favorite #BoycottKapilSharma #boycottkapilsharmashow.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:15 IST

tags

more from tv