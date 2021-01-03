e-paper
Kaun Banega Crorepati finds its 4th crorepati in Dr Neha Shah but all she cares about is flirting with Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Dr Neha Shah became the fourth big winner of the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. She won Rs 1 crore and the episode will be telecast in the coming week.

tv Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 20:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dr Neha Shah flirted a lot with host Amitabh Bachchan.
Popular television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has found its fourth big winner of the season. One Dr Neha Shah is confirmed to have won Rs 1 crore and will face the jackpot question for Rs 7 crore in the coming week.

Sony Television shared a video clip of Dr Shah sitting the hot seat with host Amitabh Bachchan in front of her. She was clearly smitten with the superstar and kept trying to flirt with him. She even sang the song ‘Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar’ and when Amitabh asked her if it was for the person she likes, she said it was for him. When Amitabh told her that she is spoken for, she told him he should have waited a little. Upon winning Rs 1 crore, she showered Amitabh with flying kisses and said that she was unable to concentrate on the game with him in front of her.

 

Previously, in the season, three other women had also won the Rs 1 crore amount on the game show. None, however, could hit the jackpot Rs 7 crore question. Teacher Anupa Das, communication manager Nazia Nasim, and IPS officer Mohita Sharma have walked home with Rs 1 crore prize money.

This is Amitabh’s 11th time hosting the show. Recently, during an episode, he talked about his wife Jaya Bachchan. When contestant Bhavana Waghela told him about falling on bad times because of her husband’s poor business decisions, Amitabh advised him to listen to her. Amitabh also told her to express herself in a calm manner, and said that women have a ‘sixth sense’ for identifying people with bad intentions. Giving the example of how Jaya is able to immediately gauge a person, he said, “I feel women have a sixth sense and they are able to better identify a person’s hidden motives.”

In another episode, he also spoke about how he ended up marrying Jaya, after a contestant asked him if he ever wrote her love letters. “Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain (I am an open minded and open hearted person),” he said. “Sir love letter aapne diya tha Jaya ji ko (did you write Jaya love letters)?” the contestant asked. “Haan, kahi (yes, plenty),” Amitabh said. “Aaj tak dete rehte hain (I give her love letters to this day).”

