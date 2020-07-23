Kavita Kaushik: People who are resuming work amid Covid crisis should not be made to feel guilty
As shoots of several TV shows have resumed, there has been a spike in the number of Covid cases, too. Many actors and crew members, who stepped out to work, have contracted the virus. This now raises an important question: Was it a bit too soon to resume work? Actor, Kavita Kaushik says that there should be “no judgments” about those who’re going out to work.
“Everybody wants everything to get back to normal, that’s a unanimous feeling. One can even look at how the economy of the country is a bit shaky. So people who’re going to work have a right to do so. To each his own. I don’t think they should be made to feel guilty,” says the 39-year-old, adding that one should be more worried about those who are “doing unnecessary gatherings and stuff”.
Kaushik points that besides the health crisis the nation facing, one can’t overlook the financial crisis that many are going through, especially the daily wage earners working in the industry.
“I personally feel it’s a bit early (to resume shoots) as the cases are on the rise in Maharashtra. People should avoid going out for work in July and August as well. Having said that, the daily wage earners are suffering and that’s an eye opener for all of us. When people raise questions like ‘What about the dependency of daily wage workers on shooting that really hits home’, then there’s no right answer to that,” she says.
The actor also feels that this pandemic has brought the “gross inequality” which exists in the country more than ever before.
“We have big issues alongside coronavirus. We, as a country, aren’t really there for the poor. That’s a fact. If you’re rich, you can stay without work. And if something happens to you, you’ll get the best of facilities. But the same can’t be said about the poor in the country and we’re talking about millions,” she raises a pertinent concern.
