Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer, Twitter says this is why we don’t take her seriously

Reality star Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer, inspired by her success in helping to win the release from US prisons of two women. Kardashian told Vogue magazine in an interview published on Wednesday that she has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm under a California program for those without formal qualifications. Kardashian, who dropped out of college, said she aims to take the bar exam in 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she made the decision last summer after visiting the White House and persuading President Donald Trump to commute a life sentence handed out to a 63-year-old woman in Tennessee for a first drug offence.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if Iknewmore, I coulddomore,” Kardashian, 38, told Vogue.

Kardashian helped to win clemency in January for another woman in Tennessee who had been convicted as a teenager of murdering a man who paid to have sex with her.

Kardashian said her first year of the apprenticeship involved studying three subjects: criminal law, torts and contracts. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me,” she told Vogue. “The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

While best known for developing beauty and fashion products and showcasing her life with her sisters on the TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian has some powerful legal DNA. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer who was part of the legal team representing football star O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial and acquittal for double murder.

Twitter wasn’t so sure about Kim’s noble intentions. Some wondered how she could give the bar exam without a college degree and others simple told her to take a seat. “Don’t you have to have a college degree to be a lawyer? Or am I missing something?,” wrote one. However, one can indeed take the bar exam and become a lawyer without a college degree. According to a report in W magazine, in California, Virginia, Vermont and Washington, aspiring lawyers can pass the bar exam without a law degree through a process called reading the law. This is also how former US president Abraham Lincoln became a lawyer.

But that didn’t stop an onslaught of memes and jokes at Kim’s expense. Here are a few:

This is why we don't take her seriously. A criminal justice lawyer? Why make a mockery of the hard work, diligence, respectability and INTELLIGENCE it takes to be a lawyer? You can have ambition, but not too much. Please stay in your lane. — Realm of Consciousness (@geminihazeleyes) April 10, 2019

is kim kardashian really going to pass the bar before me pic.twitter.com/NfrzLiUPCS — olivia (@itsalivstory) April 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/uZMLVSP5j9 — 2 (@prizordtoo) April 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian showing up to her bar exam pic.twitter.com/5GpUw5JQob — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian is studying law so she can protect herself in court when Khloe decides to press charges against her for this: pic.twitter.com/Z5gQA6HPbl — Reid (@ReidZura) April 10, 2019

A few fans of Kim did take her side in the matter. “Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer? Wow honestly didn’t expect that, but given who her father was and her slight interest in prison reform, it’s not too surprising. If she’s serious about this then s/o to her I can fw that,” wrote one Twitter user. “How many of the people mocking this have gotten a person freed from an unjust prison sentence, like Kim Kardashian did?,” wrote another. Check out more tweets in her support:

Why roll your eyes at all? She is trying to better herself and has power even if from her celebrity to make actual changes. Nothing bad can come from this. If she fails she fails but if she succeeds shes more credible with power. Something we need more of these days. — Ben (@Dionysusdied) April 10, 2019

Exactly.



Of all the things to mock the Kardashians about...this ain’t it. — Carly West (@carlyvwest) April 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian is in the process of passing the California Bar, focusing on criminal law. Good for her. Criminal defence is a noble profession. — Frédérique Delaprée (@fdpree) April 10, 2019

The judgement is insane. A person looking to continue her education and this is the response? Kim doesn’t have to do anything with her life to be comfortable, it’s commendable she’s setting goals for herself and reaching them. +She’s intelligent enough to run multiple businesses. — Isandra Gonzalez (@isag22) April 10, 2019

