Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer, Twitter says this is why we don’t take her seriously

Kim Kardashian has said in an interview to Vogue magazine that she is preparing to sit for the bar exam in a few years.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West revealead she is preparing to take the bar exam an become a lawyer.(AFP)

Reality star Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer, inspired by her success in helping to win the release from US prisons of two women. Kardashian told Vogue magazine in an interview published on Wednesday that she has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm under a California program for those without formal qualifications. Kardashian, who dropped out of college, said she aims to take the bar exam in 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said she made the decision last summer after visiting the White House and persuading President Donald Trump to commute a life sentence handed out to a 63-year-old woman in Tennessee for a first drug offence.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if Iknewmore, I coulddomore,” Kardashian, 38, told Vogue.

Kardashian helped to win clemency in January for another woman in Tennessee who had been convicted as a teenager of murdering a man who paid to have sex with her.

Kardashian said her first year of the apprenticeship involved studying three subjects: criminal law, torts and contracts. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me,” she told Vogue. “The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

While best known for developing beauty and fashion products and showcasing her life with her sisters on the TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian has some powerful legal DNA. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer who was part of the legal team representing football star O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial and acquittal for double murder.

Twitter wasn’t so sure about Kim’s noble intentions. Some wondered how she could give the bar exam without a college degree and others simple told her to take a seat. “Don’t you have to have a college degree to be a lawyer? Or am I missing something?,” wrote one. However, one can indeed take the bar exam and become a lawyer without a college degree. According to a report in W magazine, in California, Virginia, Vermont and Washington, aspiring lawyers can pass the bar exam without a law degree through a process called reading the law. This is also how former US president Abraham Lincoln became a lawyer.

 But that didn’t stop an onslaught of memes and jokes at Kim’s expense. Here are a few:

A few fans of Kim did take her side in the matter. “Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer? Wow honestly didn’t expect that, but given who her father was and her slight interest in prison reform, it’s not too surprising. If she’s serious about this then s/o to her I can fw that,” wrote one Twitter user. “How many of the people mocking this have gotten a person freed from an unjust prison sentence, like Kim Kardashian did?,” wrote another. Check out more tweets in her support:

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 13:37 IST

