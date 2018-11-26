Koffee With Karan promo: Ajay Devgn gets death stares from Kajol as he forgets wedding date, teases her ‘budhapa’

The next episode of the much talked about show Koffee With Karan will witness the adorable yet humorous chemistry between Bollywood’s star couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The episode is a special one as Karan Johar will be seen interviewing the two for the first time since he had a fallout with them in the year 2016 when Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed at the box office.

Addressing the same in the promo, when Karan asks Ajay if he can make an effort for them to become friends, Kajol promptly replies, “I don’t want you to become his (Ajay’s) friend, you are my friend!”

The teasers also show Kajol and Ajay pulling each other’s leg. Talking about his wife, the Raid star says, “The problem is not clicking the picture. Problem is, three hours they are only correcting the picture so that they can post it. She’s never done this in her life, budhaape me aake I don’t know (why).”

To which she quickly replies, “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nahi hai!”

Further, when the host asks Ajay, “She (Kajol) talks and you listen?”, the latter quips, “No, she talks and I don’t listen!”

Another comment which leaves the Dilwale star shocked is when KJo asks Ajay “One lie that every actor from the film fraternity tells,” to which he replies, “I love my wife!” When Kajol stares at him for his response, Ajay quips that he is just talking about others!

In another promo, Ajay forgets his wedding date, unable to recollect it even after two attempts. When asked which actor from the current generation Ajay would pair up opposite Kajol he asks, “As a son?” Kajol gives him an intense stare saying, “Ghar jaana hai.”

Ajay and Karan had a fallout in 2016 during promotions of their respective films, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, the ace director talked about how his friendship with Kajol had ended. However, the two reconciled later on, as was evident from Kajol’s “all is well” social media post.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of Koffee With Karan has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 11:02 IST