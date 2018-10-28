Koffee With Karan with Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar: 6 things to look forward to in tonight’s episode

After the stunning season-opener of Koffee With Karan 6 featuring Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt last Sunday, host Karan Johar will appear on your television screens again with two new guests tonight.Joining him on the sofa for the second episode of Koffee With Karan will be actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar and gallons over gallons of dopamine.

While Alia and Deepika kept things civil and discreet, you’d be a fool to not expect something totally different from Akshay and Ranveer. From what we can assess from the promos, we are looking at some high octane fun, hilarious jokes, a lot of bromance with a pinch of craziness on the show. Here are six things you can expect from the episode tonight:

1. Ranveer and Akshay’s worst traits

In a moment of self reflection, Ranveer and Akshay are asked to reveal what they consider their worst traits as a boyfriend and husband. Ranveer admits his worst boyfriend trait is that he is never on time. Nobody likes to be kept waiting and especially when they have plans, we suppose this habit does not go down well with his fiance, Deepika.

Akshay confessed that his worst husband trait is being inattentive towards his wife Twinkle Khanna every time he is watching cricket. Akki is a huge sports buff and enjoys his cricket but it must definitely irk Twinkle to be ignored during a conversation.

2. What does the hero fear?

You would think that someone of Ranveer calibre—with his six pack abs and bulging biceps—would not fear anything but that would not be true. Ranveer admitted on the show that he is scared of rollercoasters, and only likes it the second time around.

3. Call your celebrity best friend

Just like in the first episode, Karan again asks the two men to call up any movie star and make him say ‘Hey Karan it’s me!’ Ranveer is the first one to get Arjun Kapoor on phone—obviously he had him on speed dial. After a moment, Akshay too dials up Arjun’s number and makes him repeat what he just did. We are not the appointed referees but that sure looks like cheating.

4. Akshay brings up Ranveer’s inconsiderate dancing

As much as we love to watch Ranveer dance at random weddings, it does seem a little comical at times. After the racket he caused at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in May, Akshay did observe how much Ranveer loves to dance. “Whenever he goes to someone’s wedding for a performance, he is the last person to leave. That guy’s wedding is done, he wants to go for his suhaagraat, they’ll leave when you leave!,” Akshay says on the show. Ranveer adds that he can dance on a baby’s mundan as well, even if the baby is crying.

5. Ranveer is a big fan of Taimur

Like the rest of the country, Ranveer has also been struck by Taimur fever. He confessed on the show that he is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable little baby and even hopes to star in a movie with him.

6. Ranveer gets hand-me-downs from Karan

Ranveer’s love for over-the-top is quite famously known. The actor also revealed how he often gets items handed down to him by Karan when the director feels he cannot carry them off. Of course, that isn’t something that worries Ranveer.

Koffee With Karan airs on Star World at 9pm on Sundays.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 15:54 IST