Maisie Williams says goodbye to Game of Thrones, Arya Stark in emotional new post

Maisie Williams has completed the shooting of the last season of Game of Thrones and the actor raised a toast to her journey in the hit epic fantasy series.

The 21-year-old actor, who is known for playing Arya Stark in the HBO series, took to Instagram to say goodbye to the show on which she has worked since its premiere in 2011.

“Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye ‘Game of Thrones’. What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep,” Williams wrote.

The actor also shared a photograph—of a red-spattered white sneakers—which was a befitting tribute to the show famous for its gory and gruesome moments.

Williams’ co-star Emilia Clarke also said her goodbyes to the show last month.

GOT has been shot in locations such as Northern Ireland, Croatia, Iceland, Morocco, Spain and Malta, among others.

The eighth and final season of the show will air next year.

