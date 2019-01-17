Priyanka Chopra to appear on Ellen DeGeneres’ show again, will promote her film Isn’t It Romantic

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set for a whole new round of movie promotions in the US. She will soon begin promoting her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic and one of her stops will be, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

According to a report in Headline Planet, the actor will shoot for the new episode on January 30. She last appeared on the show October 26 to promote her show Quantico. Together, they took tequila shots and talked about the FBI.

When Ellen asked Priyanka if she knew anything about CIA, FBI, she said , “No, I mean we have our own acronyms in India, which is CBI, but the only thing I knew about FBI, CIA is what I watched on TV, which is like Homeland, and all the shows that we love.”

“I did not know how to announce myself, but it gives you such a sense of power when you break down a door, and go , FBI, FBI! in that voice. It’s really like you feel really powerful. I enjoy that part the most,” she had said.

Isn’t It Romantic also stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. It is the story of a girl who suddenly starts living in the too-good-to be true world of romantic comedies. The film releases on February 14.

