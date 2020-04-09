e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Ramayan’s Sugriva, actor Shyam Sundar Kalani dies, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri pay tribute

Ramayan’s Sugriva, actor Shyam Sundar Kalani dies, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri pay tribute

The actor behind Ramayan’s Sugriva, Shyam Sundar Kalani, has died. His co-stars Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri paid tribute.

tv Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shyam Sundar Kalani as Sugriva in Ramayan.
Shyam Sundar Kalani as Sugriva in Ramayan.
         

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played Sugriva in the hit TV series Ramayan, has died. His death was condoled by his co-stars in the Doordarshan show, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri.

Govil, who played Lord Ram in the series, wrote in a tweet, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.”

 

 

Lahri, who played Lakshman in the series, wrote on Twitter, “Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP.”

Ramayan has returned on air during the coronavirus lockdown, and has garnered the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend.

Also read: Nitish Bhardwaj schools Mukesh Khanna for jibe at Sonakshi Sinha: ‘It’s not this generation’s fault’

In addition to Ramayan, other classic shows being re-telecast during the lockdown include Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tv news