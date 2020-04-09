Ramayan’s Sugriva, actor Shyam Sundar Kalani dies, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri pay tribute

tv

Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played Sugriva in the hit TV series Ramayan, has died. His death was condoled by his co-stars in the Doordarshan show, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri.

Govil, who played Lord Ram in the series, wrote in a tweet, “Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.”

Lahri, who played Lakshman in the series, wrote on Twitter, “Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP.”

Ramayan has returned on air during the coronavirus lockdown, and has garnered the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015. According to a report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayan garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend.

In addition to Ramayan, other classic shows being re-telecast during the lockdown include Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali.

