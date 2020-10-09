Rashami Desaion World Mental Health Day: Ditch the virtual world, keep it real, seek love and happiness within you

tv

For Rashami Desai, self-love, acceptance and forgiveness are the three things that can bring about a difference in this world. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day(October 10), the actor, who has openly talked about her battle with depression, urges everyone to spread compassion and says that it’s time we remove the stigmas attached to mental health.

“People need to understand that words are very powerful. What you say might affect others, in fact, it affects you as well. It’s really sad how people don’t think twice before misbehaving or hurling abuses, more so in the times of social media. We’re already going through unpredictable times, this sudden change in our life has added so much stress. During such times, wrong use of words does have an adverse effect,” she says.

Stating that no one is perfect, Desai adds that everyone goes through their share of bad phases and it’s unfair to call one individual’s problem bigger or lesser than the other.

“We get busy in showing each other down, but why don’t we acknowledge the goodness in each other? Try doing that and see how beautiful the world around you becomes. You should learn to say no beautifully, move out of an uncomfortable situation safely. Give respect to earn respect. And find that one person in your life with whom you can share everything,” she elaborates.

From her own experience, Desai says that we all take so many responsibilities in our lives that “we tend to forget ourselves” amid everything. And then, when something happens, one gets disturbed easily.

“So, give yourself time, love and respect. Before seeking love and happiness outside, search within you. Do whatever makes you happy. Meet new people, travel, read, sleep or do nothing. Just don’t stick to your phone and social media. Real life is much more amazing. Last but not the least, forgive and move on. If you’re at fault try to rectify it, cry if you want but forgive yourself. If someone else has done something wrong, talk it out, but don’t hold on to it,” she explains.

Better late than never, Desai is happy that discussion around mental health has started, and there’s a positive change in perceptive towards such issues.

“Mental health is a serious concern and I’m glad that we’ve started talking about it the world over. But there’s still a long way to go. Many are yet to recognise the gravity of mental health issues, which is why people still fear to talk about what’s bothering them because you’re still judged and mocked at. That needs to change and it can only happen if we all come together. Treat every day as mental health day and deal with your life and people around you accordingly,” she concludes.

