Rithvik Dhanjani: Would love to do a biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand

That Bollywood is going gaga over biopics is not unknown. And the fantastic box office results are adding to the trend. Expressing his love for the genre, TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani, says that he is keen on being a part of such movies.

Talking about biopics, he says, “Watching [a narrative on] how a person [goes through several stages to] achieve something in life is appealing. And I am ready to play one such role on-screen. The first name that comes to my mind is the legendary hockey player, Dhyan Chand. His life and journey are fascinating,” says the actor.

Rithvik, who also enjoys watching fantasy fictions says he totally enjoyed watching The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008). “The story and the execution was fascinating. Given an opportunity I would love to be a part of such a film if it’s being made in India,” he says, adding, “Every actor wants to do films. And I am no different. After all each medium has its own appeal.”

Asked if he would ever do a biopic on television, Rithvik says, “Why not? I think biopics are perfect for the TV format. If I am offered something good enough, I am ready to take it.” The actor is known for his Pavitra Rishta, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

The actor, who is currently hosting a reality show, is also keen on teaming up with his girlfriend, actor Asha Negi. They had earlier starred in Nach Baliye and Pavitra Rishta. “There have been offers, but nothing good enough. We are waiting for a right script to collaborate again,” he adds.

Interact with Shreya Mukherjee at Twitter/@Shreya_MJ