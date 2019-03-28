Today in New Delhi, India
Rumoured Game of Thrones season 8 leaks cause uproar on Twitter. See reactions

Fans have reacted in anger and disbelief over a rumoured leak of a detailed plot synopsis of Game of Thrones’ upcoming eighth and final season. See reactions here.

tv Updated: Mar 28, 2019 18:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The villainous Night King in a still from Game of Thrones.

A detailed plot synopsis of the upcoming eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones has reportedly been leaked online, a Reddit post claims. Wary fans have reacted to the leak, urging others to refrain from sharing potential spoilers for the hotly anticipated series.

The leak reportedly originated on Reddit, from a user named TheRealFikiDoctor, who claims to have details from the show’s first episode, due to air on April 14. To avoid sharing potential spoilers here, you can decide for yourself if the leak is legitimate here. The original post has since been taken down by HBO, Express online reports.

Several Game of Thrones fans took to Twitter to bemoan the possible leak. “Don’t post Game of Thrones season 8 leaks I’ve waited for two years,” one person wrote. “Not looking at these Game of Thrones leaks for 3 weeks will be the most self control I’ve shown in my entire life,” wrote another.

You can check out reactions here:

An entire season seven episode of the hit show was leaked ahead of its premiere in 2017. The leak was thoroughly investigated, and it was discovered that it had originated in India.

HBO has gone to extreme lengths to protect secrets this season, deploying drones over real locations, and providing the cast with only digital scripts. It was also reported that they shot multiple versions of the finale, so as to keep even those in the inner circle in the dark.

The final season of Game of Thrones is scheduled to premiere in India on April 15. Several spin-offs are in various stages of development, with the first, a prequel starring Naomi Watts is filming.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:20 IST

