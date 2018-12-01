Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput dance with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12. See pics

As Sara Ali Khan appeared on Bigg Boss 12 to promote her debut Kedarnath, the show’s host Salman Khan was in mood for some nostalgia. Salman and Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan, have worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain and the actor sure had some anecdotes to tell Sara.

Sara visited the sets of reality show along with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the film’s promotions. She shared a picture on her Instagram while posing with the show host Salman Khan and captained it, “Welcome to Bigg Boss with the biggest boss.”

Looking stunning in a deep red Nachiket Barve ensemble, Sara was also seen dancing with Sushant and Salman on the show. The newcomer recently made headlines for playing with the Taimur lookalike doll on the sets of the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She also made her Koffee With Karan debut with father Saif spoke a lot about her personal life and the film.

Sara plays the role of a Hindu tourist in the film Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant essays the role of a Muslim porter (pitthu) who falls in love with her during the 14-km long pilgrimage from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine. The film is set in the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods that left several thousand dead in 2013. The film releases on December 7.

The actor has another film lined up for release in the same month. She stars in Rohit Shetty’s action film Simmba that has Ranveer Singh as the male lead. The film is set to hit the theatres ahead of the New Year on December 28.

Meanwhile, on Bigg Boss 12’s weekend episode, five contestants face evictions this weekend: Dipika Kakar, Megha Dhade, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur and Jasleen Matharu. As per the recent updates, the last captaincy task was cancelled and none of the contestants could become the captain of the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 11:03 IST