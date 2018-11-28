Before Kedarnath’s release, Sara Ali Khan shares candid BTS photos of the film

After much delay and many controversies, Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath will finally release on December 7. The film, which is a love story set against the devastating 2013 floods in Kedarnath, stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara in lead roles.

Little over a week before its release, Sara shared some Behind The Scenes pictures that give a glimpse of the conditions under which the shooting of the film was undertaken. A collage of six pictures, all of them are from the film’s outdoor shoot. They show Sara in different stages: reading her lines, eating noodles, getting makeup done, getting her hair blow dried or simply taking a nap. In one of them, she sits shivering, with a jacket on, feet in a bucket of warm water (perhaps) while a hair stylist gets her hair done.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote: “Behind the scenes missing these moments already! 9 days to #kedarnath.”



Kedarnath has seen its fair share of controversies—in the early days of its making, the makers KriArj Entertainment and director Abhishek Kapoor developed major differences, which led to the film being dragged to the court. After much delay, the film, which was initially meant to release in 2017, finally got a release date. Sadly, much more trouble was in store for the film. Days after the release of the film’s trailer, purohits (priests) of the shrine town of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand’s Chardham were up in arms against it. They demanded that a blanket ban be imposed on the movie stating that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting love jihad.

Apart from Kedarnath, Sara has been working on Karan Johar’s presentation, Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba. The film stars Ranveer Singh as its male lead. Sushant Singh Rajput has films Sonchiriya, Kizie Aur Manny and Chhichhore in his kitty.

