SDCC 2020 trailers: Amazon, BBC travel alternate worlds with His Dark Materials 2, The Boys 2, Truth Seekers, Utopia. Watch

The San Diego Comic Con is officially open and the trailers are flooding in. Amazon Prime Video released a big bunch of teasers for their slate of upcoming shows. Even BBC dipped their beak into some of that SDCC attention and shared the trailer for one of their flagship shows.

Here’s a list:

His Dark Materials 2:

The second season of this star-studded, very expensive BBC fantasy epic, based on author Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, will bring by Dafne Keen as Lyra Belaqua. She is on a journey to explore the alternate universes, armed with her Golden Compass and followed by her daemon. Lin Manuel Miranda., Rita Wilson and James McAvoy also reprise their roles.

The Boys 2:

The horrible superheroes and the humans who want to bring them down will be coming back with a second season on Amazon Prime’s The Boys. Amazon did not share a new trailer for the show but a new clip, showing Roger and his boys getting chased by Deep in the ocean. Deep hitches a ride on a whale but Roger rams his boat right into the big fish’s guts. It’s gory, just the way we remember the show to be.

The second season will arrive on September 4. The first three episodes will be dumped on the 4th but the next few will arrive as weekly episodes.

Utopia:

Amazon Prime also shared the first trailer for their upcoming sci-fi thriller starring John Cusack. Utopia might make for an uncomfortable watch considering all its mentions of a viral pandemic and people in PPE kits. The official synopsis for the show reads:

“When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other and ultimately humanity. Watch the official teaser for Utopia now, starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane.”

It will arrive in ‘Fall 2020’.

Truth Seekers:

The third Amazon Prime trailer presentation was for Truth Seekers, starring the hilarious combo of Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, but sans Edgar Wright. Truth Seekers shows Nick as a ghost hunter, on a mission to explore some spooky truths.

The official synopsis: ‘Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy drama series featuring Nick Frost, Samson Kayo, Simon Pegg, and Emma D’Arcy. A group of part-time paranormal investigators team up to uncover a deadly conspiracy.’

