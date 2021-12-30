e-paper
Home / TV / Shehnaaz Gill unleashes emoji fest as Shikhar Dhawan dances to her Tuada Kutta Tommy remix, watch

Shehnaaz Gill unleashes emoji fest as Shikhar Dhawan dances to her Tuada Kutta Tommy remix, watch

Shehnaaz Gill couldn’t control her happiness as Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram and danced to her Tuada Kutta Tommy remix, made by Yashraj Mukhate.

tv Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 11:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shikhar Dhawan is quite taken with Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy remix.
Shikhar Dhawan is quite taken with Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy remix.
         

Shikhar Dhawan and his two dogs performed to Shehnaaz Gill’s popular dialogues, all turned into an earworm of a rap by Yashraj Mukhate of Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Biggini Shoot fame. Shikhar wrote with the video, “Tuawda kutta tommy, saada kutta kutta.”

The cricketer can be seen dancing as his dogs jumped up all around him in the video. A happy Shehnaaz shared the video on her timeline, liberally covering it with emojis.

 

The dialogues are from Bigg Boss 13, which the Punjabi singer said in the heat of the moment. Yashraj has added dhol beats to the video along with one of Shah Rukh Khan’s scene from Mohabbatein. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yashraj wrote, “Tommy Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #biggboss #dialoguewithbeats #bhangra #tommy #feelings.” Shehnaaz had also reacted to the video with emojis.

Earlier, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha had performed to the rap. The actor had tagged both Shehnaaz Gill and Yashraj an rwitten, “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!” Sharing the video, Shehnaaz had written, “When the iconic @officialraveenatandon ji does this! Someone pls pinch me, I can’t believe it.”

Thanking Yashraj, she had written, “Overwhelmed with the creativity by each one of you! I’ll be posting some more reels! Can’t wait to see more reels on this super track recreated by @yashrajmukhate.”

