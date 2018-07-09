Shivin Narang is back to work and excited to be paired opposite Fitoor actor Tunisha Sharma

Actor Shivin Narang took a break from TV last year to take care of his ailing father, and he calls it the most “traumatic experience”. Thankfully, his father is doing well now and the actor is relieved.

“Last year, when I was shooting for my show in Indonesia, I got to know that my father got hospitalised. So, I left the show and rushed to Delhi. That was a tough time for us. I was in and out of the hospitals every day. Suddenly, I had become responsible for everything. Work was suffering, but my family is my priority…,” says Shivin, who had to accompany his father for dialysis appointments after getting a kidney transplant in July last year.

An only child, he admits that he never missed having a sibling, as he has always been close to his cousins. “I have my cousins and a lot of friends. They were with me during this time,” says the actor, who is all set to get back to work.

His next project, an out and out comedy, has him paired opposite Tunisha Sharma of Fitoor (2016) fame. About his co-star, he says, “I have watched Fitoor and I found her cute. And yes, I am looking forward to working with her. Until now we only had the look test and scripting session done. What we can tell about her is that she is a good actress. She has a different take towards her work as she’s just 16 years and is very new to television.”

