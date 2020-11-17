Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya’s ladylove Disha Parmar stun in same Diwali outfits. See their pics

tv

The Covid-19 pandemic did not dull the Diwali shine for celebrities this year. They might have opted for more low-key celebrations but their outfits certainly did not reflect it. Television actors Shweta Tiwari and Disha Parmar got all dolled up for the festival of lights but chose the same outfit - a powder blue chanderi salwar suit with gold embellishments.

Shweta posted pictures from her Diwali celebrations on Instagram and wrote, “Diwali. Dress @ambraee_.” Disha also shared photos and captioned them, “The Mandatory pretty Diwali post! Wearing - @ambraee_.”

Shweta, who recovered from Covid-19 last month, celebrated with her family including daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyaansh. Palak also gave a glimpse of the festivities and shared pictures of herself dressed up. “Happy diwalliiiii. Wearing @ambraee_,” she wrote.

Disha was recently in the news after singer Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14. He popped the question on her birthday, saying that he missed her a lot, especially when he fought with other people on the show. He wore a white T-shirt with “marry me?” written on the back in lipstick, took out a ring and went down on one knee.

Rahul said, “Disha, mujhe lagta hai tum iss duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki ho. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aa raha hai mujhe itna waqt kyun laga tumhe yeh kehne ke liye (Disha, I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world. I don’t know why it took me so long to tell you this). Will you marry me?” He also requested her to let her decision known to the makers of the show, so that it could be conveyed to him.

Reports claimed that Rahul and Disha were already engaged before he entered the show. However, she denied the news and tweeted, “Calm down! And stop spreading fake news! That’s all.”

