Sidharth Shukla tells Gauahar Khan that he’ll fall in love with her as she serves him tea on Bigg Boss 14

tv

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 11:33 IST

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, the Bigg Boss 14 toofani seniors who are in the house for two weeks with Hina Khan for company, aren’t known for their cordial terms but for their fights. However, every day is a new day on Bigg Boss 14 and so are peoples’ reactions. In the last episode of the reality TV show, Sidharth was seen getting flirty with Gauahar.

Gauahar is known for her spunk and warm attitude in the house. Ever since she had made an entry into the house, inmates have seen her execute her kitchen duties with warmth and kind words. She has been making food, serving tea and coffee to all contestants. Well, she did so to Sidharth as well and before she could realise, he was flirting with her. He told her: “Aap aise chaai laakar dengi, khaana dengi laake, mujhe pyaar ho jaayega phir (If you keep serving tea and food, I will fall in love with you).” Gauahar giggled as he said so.

Later, Sidharth teased her about her boyfriend Zaid Darabar and made a particular mention of a hot dance video she had shared some time back on Instagram. As he talked about it, all three seniors burst out laughing.

It may be recalled that few days back, Sidharth had been seen narrating his mother’s response with Gauahar. Sidharth had said how when he had introduced his girlfriend to his mother, it was tough convincing her. “When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect’, specially jab aap boy school se ho (having a girlfriend earns you ‘respect’, especially if you are from a boys’ school).”

He mentioned how he told his mother, “Mom, meri girlfriend hai (Mom, this is my girlfriend).” His mother had responded, “Haan haan, theek hai na friend hai, ladki hai, hai na? (Ok, ok, she’s a friend and a girl).” He had continued, “I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re (her boy is growing up).”

Also read: Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan to marry actor Shweta Agarwal in 2020: ‘Happy that I have found my soulmate in her’

These have mostly been brief interludes to an otherwise combustible relationship. At the very start of the new season, Colors had released a promo video, in which Gauahar had called him a gali ka gunda (street hoodlum). “Hashtag gali ka gunda, baat karne ki tameez nahi (a hoodlum who doesn’t have manners).”

She had told Salman Khan, “I have a problem with gaalis (abuses),” to which Sidharth had said, “Jaisa bhi tha, jo bhi tha, that was me (however it may have come across, that was me).”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter