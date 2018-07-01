Sophie Turner says Game of Thrones season 8 ‘will have more death’ than ever before

As the cast of Game of Thrones bids farewell to the show that has defined their careers, new details have begun to trickle down from the show’s super-secret sets. In a new interview, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, said that the eighth and final season will have “more death than all the years before.”

Turner’s character has shows significant growth over the years, going from a demure young girl to a fearless leader. “I always saw something of a warrior in Sansa that I don’t think other people really saw,” she told Gold Derby. “I always had the feeling that she was learning and adapting and at some point or another it was going to manifest itself somehow, and she manifested it into being a warrior. It felt really satisfying when it happened, and I’m really happy where this storyline for her has ended up.”

Game of Thrones is known for shocking fans with unexpected deaths of central characters, to the point that fans have come to anticipate huge twists every time the ninth episode rolls around - traditionally, it is always in episode 9 that a major death occurs.

“I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people,” Turner continued. “Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s Game of Thrones, so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before.”

The hit HBO fantasy series will return for an abridged final season in 2019, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said recently that HBO has spared no expense in making the final season the most impressive yet, putting in more money in its six episodes than the previous two 10-episode seasons combined.

