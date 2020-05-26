Step inside Kylie Jenner’s Rs 272 crore LA mansion, it’s the most luxurious home you’ve ever seen

tv

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:08 IST

Makeup mogul and reality television star Kylie Jenner loves splurging on expensive and stylish things, whether it’s handbags, high heels or even luxurious condos. The youngest self-made billionaire in the world, she has recently bought a $36 million (Rs 272 crore) home in Los Angeles where she is spending the lockdown with her daughter Stormi.

The ‘resort mansion’ is located in Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The purchase was first reported by TMZ.com. The property spreads over 15,350 square feet of living space and includes seven bedrooms, and 14 bathrooms. There’s outdoor projection screen for movie nights under a clear sky and also an indoor home theatre when it’s not so clear.

There is a bar and game room, a gym, and a tennis court too where Kylie has already had a photoshoot. She is most often seen posing by the stunning rectangular pool decked with tall palm trees on its circumference. There are also nine covered spaces for Jenner’s cars, as well as an additional 20 parking places.

Kylie has been sharing daily pictures from her new home on Instagram to her 177 million followers. Check them out:

Recently, she donated $1 million to fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. Dr Thais Aliabadi shared the same in an Instagram post on Wednesday, “One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes.”

A representative for Jenner confirmed that the 22-year-old star has made the contribution, and said, “I can confirm that she did make the donation.” Kylie reciprocated the doctor’s kind words by replying to Dr Aliabadi’s thank-you post, she wrote, “I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! You’re an angel on earth.”

In April, she was crowned the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row. Forbes released the annual World’s Billionaires list, and Jenner remains the youngest self-made billionaire. Jenner first made it onto the billionaires list in March 2019, then further cemented her spot in November, when she agreed to sell 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $600 million.

