TV actor Karan Veer Mehra on his divorce: ‘I was reckless enough to decide on marriage within a day’

tv

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Actor Karan Veer Mehra opened up about the troubles he has faced in the last few years including the end of his marriage, an accident that left him bedridden and how he found himself out of work. Talking about divorce in an interview to Bombay Times, he said that success made him reckless.

“Once I got to do a lot of shows and my career soared, I began to follow a very lavish lifestyle. The flipside of this early success was that I became reckless — reckless enough to take a serious step like marriage without any thought. I decided on marriage within a day and she also agreed, though we had fought just the previous evening.”

Karan Veer married his childhood sweetheart who he had known for a decade. Talking about his divorce after eight years of marriage, he said, “Maybe, we were not made for each other. A childhood friendship of 10 years and another eight of marriage could not withstand the blitz of the glamour world. As my career grew, she also chose to become a part of this charismatic world, and soon, we began to drift apart. I felt like I had begun to slip from her list of priorities. Consequently, our equations changed and I got linked to actresses, actors and creative producers, and it was the beginning of the end.”

He went on to say that a bike accident in 2016 further affected him. I met with a bike accident in December, 2016, and was bedridden for over five months. I would drink to put myself to sleep in those days and that’s how I got into alcohol. I wasn’t earning anything. This is the volatile nature of an actor’s life, but I never stopped fighting, thanks to my family and upbringing,” Karan told Bombay Times in an interview.

Also read: Telugu actor Venu Madhav dies at 39, Nani leads the film industry in paying tributes

“Narcissism also helped me out. One day, looking into the mirror at my out-of-shape body, I said to myself, ‘Is this the guy who came to become something in this city of dreams?’ That was the moment when I decided to take charge of my life and soon got a grip over myself. I stopped drinking, my physiotherapy began and I hit the gym,” the actor said.

Born in Delhi, Karan did his college from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce before he began his journey in showbiz with Remix in 2005. Currently, he plays a part in web series Couple of Mistakes, where he is seen alongside Barkha SenGupta. He has also worked in Biwi aur Main, apart from Bollywood movies including Sunny Leone’s Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan and Amen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:11 IST