Vir Das brings new comedy show, Inside Out. Watch trailer

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:46 IST

Comedian-actor Vir Das has come up with a “lockdown comedy show” and released the first trailer on Wednesday afternoon. Vir is seen in Zoom meetings with people from all across the globe, inquiring about their dreams for when the lockdown ends and they are free to conduct their lives as they please.

Ever since the lockdown in India was announced in March, Vir has done around 30 online comedy shows with people from all across the globe tuning in. For his new comedy show, Vir has collated excerpts and behind the scenes from these shows and created a comedy special titled - Inside Out.

The trailer shows Vir getting his “sets” for the shoot, fixing his own lights, setting it all up. We also get a glimpse of the hilarious responses he got for his question “what is the first thing you’d do after the lockdown ends?” A description for the trailer says, “Being stuck in a room is super funny, if the world tunes in.” Watch it here:

The proceeds from each of his show were directed to different charities and the upcoming show’s proceeds will also be used for Covid-19 relief work.

About his new show, Vir said in a statement, “Week on week the encouraging response kept pouring in and we knew there was enough material to make a special. We recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it’s turned out quite interesting. I decided to talk about our collective fears and give it a light touch. In such times when we don’t know when we can do our next physical gig or shoot for a special, we thought this was a good way of changing with the changing times. This isn’t the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now.”

