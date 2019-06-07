When Joe Jonas almost kissed Sophie Turner’s body double on Game of Thrones set

X-Men Dark Phoenix and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has revealed during one of his visits to the GoT sets, her husband Joe Jonas mistook her body double for her, and almost kissed her.

In a recent interview, Sophie was asked if her body doubles actually look like her. “They don’t really look like me,” she told Smallzy on Australia’s Nova 100 radio. “First of all, they are much fitter, have much more muscle and just better looking aesthetically in general.”

She did, however, point out that one Game of Thrones double was so alike her, that people would often do double takes on set. She said, “On Game of Thrones actually I had a photo double that people would do double takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane,” she added. “Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry it’s not Sophie, wrong one!’”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's Chasing Happiness at Regency Bruin Theatre. ( AFP )

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel immediately after the Billboard Music Awards last month. Asked if he’d learned any lessons from brother Nick Jonas’ wedding to Priyanka Chopra, Joe said, “Mostly things not to do. Both were absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick’s were amazing.”

Sophie starred as Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy show, which concluded its eight-season run in May, to disappointing critical and fan reactions. Dark Phoenix has also been poorly received by fans and critics alike.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, meanwhile, recently regrouped as the Jonas Brothers, after multiple years of hiatus. They will embark upon a world tour, and will continue producing new music.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 15:41 IST