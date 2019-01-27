Will Cersei end Game of Thrones season 8 on the Iron Throne? Here’s Lena Headey’s answer

British star Lena Headey says she got “really emotional” on the final day of filming Game of Thrones. The HBO show will be telecasting its last season in April.

The 45-year-old actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she told the host that despite the evil nature of her character Cersei, she roots for her to survive in the end. In answer to Kimmel’s question whether Cersei will end Game of Thrones season 8 by ascending on the Iron Throne, Headey said, “Someone has to.”

Headey said on the final day, she had heard that the show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, had prepared speeches and drawings from storyboards for the cast members. “I suddenly got really emotional at the end and tried to head down the stairs. They all rushed up and trapped me. And then they gave the speech, and it was really moving,” she said.

The actor also revealed her thought process when she shot her last scene as Cersei Lannister. “I was like, ‘Well, it’s been nine years. It’s been amazing and I’m happy to go and find new things,’” she said.

The actor reminisced that after receiving the script for a season, she would always go straight to the end to find out about Cersei’s fate as the show has the tendency to kill off its main characters. “They usually give us all of them, and if anyone says they don’t flip to the end, they’re lying,” she added.

The eighth and final installment of Game of Thrones is slated to premiere on April 14.

