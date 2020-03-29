Will Sidharth Shukla star in Naagin 4 opposite Rashami Desai? Here’s her response

tv

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 12:02 IST

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were forever at loggerheads during Bigg Boss 13, with the prior bad blood between the two -- they apparently dated earlier and the relationship ended on a sour note -- playing a big part. Now, rumours suggest that Sidharth is in fact set to enter Naagin 4, which already stars Rashami.

Rashami addressed the rumours while speaking to Spotboye, “Really I am also hearing this from you guys. I have no clue about it.” The report adds that Sidharth has already signed the Ekta Kapoor serial and is expected to begin shooting as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown ends. As per the report, Sidharth will be the love interest of Rashami (Shalaka) in the serial and together they will plot to make life difficult for Brinda (Nia Sharma) and Dev (Vijyendra Kumeria).

Sidharth, meanwhile, saw the release of his first music video with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Their chemistry on the show was a major TRP spinner. Called Bhula Dunga, the song has crossed over 30 million views in just a few days of its release. “My social media account is flooded with messages since the release of the song. We knew the song would resonate with the audience,” said singer-composer Darshan Raval.

Also read: When Angad Bedi broke the news of Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy to her parents before marriage

Rashami too shot for a few episodes of Naagin 4 after the finale of Bigg Boss 13, before the lockdown came into force. Speaking about her experience inside the house, she had told IANS, “I was the contestant who faced the most difficult time inside the house. My personal life was entirely out there. It was not easy for me to handle such a situation but at the end I did, and that too with confidence. The show taught me a lot. The show changed my perspective towards things. I am a stronger person now. I have started taking things in a positive manner. My patience level has increased. It was a different world. No doubt, I faced many hard days there but made beautiful memories too.”

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more