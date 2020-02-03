e-paper
Home / TV / Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anurag Sharma’s wife Nandini Gupta falls while dancing at their wedding, watch viral video

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anurag Sharma’s wife Nandini Gupta falls while dancing at their wedding, watch viral video

Actor Anurag Sharma married long-time girlfriend Nandini Gupta on Friday. A video where the bride and groom are dancing has gone viral. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Feb 03, 2020 11:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Sharma with his wife Nandini Gupta at their wedding on Friday.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Pavitra Rishta actor Anurag Sharma got married to his long-time girlfriend Nandini Gupta on Friday in Delhi. While pictures and videos from the wedding are out, one particular video is getting viral. Dancing on a stage with Anurag, Nandini falls down at one point.

In the said video, newlywed Anurag and Nandini dance together to the beats of the music in the background. At one point, a guest walks up to them onstage and Nandini begins to dance with him. At one point, as she takes a turn, she slips but is promptly picked up by others around her.

 

View this post on Instagram

😘😘😘

A post shared by Actor aniket indoriya (@aniketindoriya) on

Wearing a red and cream, heavily embriodered lehenga with rich jewellery, Nandini looks resplendent as a bride. Anurag too is suitably dressed in a cream silk sherwani, chudidar (tight Indian pants) and a pagdi (turban). The wedding festivities began on January 29 and included mehendi, haldi and ring ceremonies. For the haldi ceremony, the couple coordinated their clothes and wore yellow. They also held a ring ceremony, where the bride chose a Christian-style white gown and Anurag wore western formal suit.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

God bless both of u....made for each other

A post shared by Actor aniket indoriya (@aniketindoriya) on

 

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan fly to Goa, he says they ‘had a blast’. See pic

A Times of India report quoted Anurag as saying, “The feeling of being married is yet to sink in. I have known Nandini for five years now and we are good friends. In fact, it feels like my best friend is now my wife. The wedding was fun, as we spent quality time with family and friends.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was a hit TV serial starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles. The serial’s lead characters -- Ishita Iyer and Raman Bhalla -- soon became household names. Divyanka and Karan played two people from two different cultures, who come close because of Raman’s daughter Ruhi. The serial’s spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahatein, starrign Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi was launched in December 2019.

TV News