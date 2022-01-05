Husband surprises wife with proposal after 25 years of marriage. Watch

The Internet is filled with such videos that are absolutely heartwarming. This video involving a couple married for 25 years is a fine inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the clip will leave you saying ‘aww’ and that too more than once.

Actor Katie Prentiss posted the video on Instagram. “The re-proposal in NYC. After almost 25 years, @pdxprentiss [Brian Prentiss] redid our proposal with a grand gesture- he became romantic after all these years! Filmed by @abi.katherine [Abi],” she wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

The clip has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 92,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“This is so magical! Congratulations you guys. Such a beautiful moment!” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet!! Brought happy tears to my eyes especially hearing your daughter. Wishing you guys many more years of happiness! Congratulations,” posted another. “So precious,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

