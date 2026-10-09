Why Tony Romo was disqualified from golf tournament; net worth in focus after CBS exit

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was disqualified from a Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifier after signing an incorrect scorecard, adding another setback to a difficult period that also saw him part ways with CBS Sports. With his broadcasting career at the network over, attention has also turned to Romo’s estimated net worth and the lucrative contract he signed during his time as an NFL analyst. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was disqualified from a Korn Ferry Tour pre-qualifier. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a report by Golf, the incident took place on October 2 at the Club at Forest Ridge in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Romo was competing in a pre-qualifier for the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental circuit for the PGA Tour.

Why was Tony Romo disqualified? Romo was disqualified for signing a scorecard that recorded lower scores than he had actually made on two holes in the final round.

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According to the report, Romo signed for a four on the 16th hole and a four on the 17th. His playing partner and scorecard marker, professional golfer Brandon Rice, had recorded a four on the 16th and a five on the 17th. Another professional who reviewed the round believed Romo had made a five on both holes.

Under the applicable Rules of Golf, players can be disqualified if they return a scorecard with a score lower than the one actually taken and do not correct the error within the permitted period after leaving the scoring area.

PGA Tour rules official Rob Keller told Golf that Romo took responsibility for the mistake. The group had also received a warning over slow play, and the scoring process was reportedly rushed.

The disqualification did not change Romo’s qualifying outcome. He had already been unlikely to advance, even if the scoring error had not occurred.

Tony Romo’s net worth and $180 million CBS contract Romo’s finances have attracted renewed attention following his departure from CBS Sports, where he served as the network’s lead NFL game analyst from 2017.

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According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is around $80 million. Such figures are estimates rather than verified disclosures of his personal finances.

Romo signed a reported 10-year contract extension worth $180 million with CBS in 2020. Golf reported that approximately $74 million was still owed when the relationship ended, citing earlier reporting by Variety and other outlets. The reported remaining contract value should not be treated as confirmation of the amount he will ultimately receive following the split.

Why did Romo and CBS part ways? CBS Sports and Romo announced on October 2 that they had “mutually agreed to part ways”, ending his nine-year run at the network. The decision came about 10 weeks after his July 23 arrest in Wisconsin on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

"CBS Sports and Tony Romo have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank Tony for his contributions over the past nine years and wish ​him the best moving forward," the company said in a statement Friday.

According to Reuters, Romo pleaded no contest to the civil OWI charge on September 1. CBS had placed him on leave following the arrest.

In a statement reported by Reuters, Romo said he planned to take a break and focus on his health and family before considering his next opportunity. He also said injuries sustained during his football career, including multiple back surgeries, had led to chronic pain, dependence on pain medication and an over-reliance on alcohol.

CBS said J.J. Watt would continue alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on its lead broadcast team for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

The golf disqualification and the CBS split occurred on the same day, but the two developments were separate. Romo’s immediate plans remain focused on taking time away before deciding what comes next.