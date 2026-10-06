Daniil Medvedev's Beijing default: What the ATP rules say, why he was disqualified and what happens next

"For purposes of this rule, abuse of balls is defined as intentionally or recklessly hitting a ball out of the enclosure of the court, hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with disregard of consequences," the rule states.

The ATP Rulebook's Code of Conduct (Section 8.04.L.4.a, the "Ball Abuse" rule) bars players from hitting the ball "violently, dangerously or with anger", except in the reasonable pursuit of a point, which includes the warm-up.

Daniil Medvedev 's China Open campaign ended in a way rarely seen in tennis. Ironically, it came against Novak Djokovic , who had suffered a similar fate six years earlier at the US Open. With the Serb serving for a spot in the final and leading 7-5, 5-3, the Russian, in apparent frustration, struck the rebounding ball into the stands, where it hit a spectator sitting directly behind him. He waved his hand in apology, but there was little argument he could make after he was defaulted following a discussion with the chair umpire and a tournament official. Djokovic went through to the final.

Usually, code violations climb a ladder: warning, point penalty and game penalty. But Section 8.04.L.4.m.i clearly states that the Supervisor "may default a player" for "a single violation of the Code (immediate default)". That is what happened in Beijing.

Medvedev apologised later during his post-match media interaction, calling it an "accident" and explaining that he was only trying to get rid of the ball that had bounced back towards him. However, the officials judged the action to be dangerous after the spectator was seen covering his face, where the ball had hit him, and was then escorted from the stands for medical attention.

It is important to note that the rule does not mention an intent to injure. What matters is whether the shot was dangerous or reckless.

What is the cost for Medvedev? As per the first penalty listed under Section 8.04.L.4.m.iv, Medvedev will lose all the prize money and points earned at the China Open, as well as his hotel accommodation. In Beijing, his run to the semifinals earned him approximately $220,000 in prize money, which would make it the biggest default-related financial loss since Djokovic was disqualified at the 2020 US Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball. Djokovic forfeited $250,000 for reaching the fourth round, along with the opportunity to win another Grand Slam title and the $3 million winner's prize.

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In addition, Medvedev will also lose 200 points, weakening his chances of making the ATP Finals this year. He currently stands eighth in the race, with just 330 points separating him from No. 9 Alex de Minaur, who reached the China Open final.

There is more to it. The Russian will also be subject to a fine of up to $350 (Section 8.04.L.4.a.ii). And if the Senior Vice President, Rules & Competition, determines that the "default was particularly injurious to the success of the tournament or detrimental to the integrity of the sport", he may consider additional penalties, including fines and/or suspensions (Section 8.04.L.4.m.iv.cc).

As of yet, no additional sanctions have been announced, and it is unclear whether any will be imposed, since Medvedev says the incident was accidental.

The precedents Djokovic's case comes the closest, and remains the more notable example in this category, which is why he sympathised with Medvedev after the match.

"I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified," he said.

Medvedev, meanwhile, became the first player in the history of the China Open, which began in 1993, to be defaulted. He was also the first player on the ATP Tour since Denis Shapovalov in Washington in 2024 to be defaulted.

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios in Rome in 2019 and Andrey Rublev in Dubai in 2024 incurred similar penalties following racquet or verbal outbursts.

Medvedev himself was at the centre of a similar incident in Vienna in 2023, clips of which have re-emerged on social media, but he was not disqualified on that occasion.