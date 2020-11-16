e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / US Presidential Election / Cases filed by people show ‘unconstitutionality’ of election: Donald Trump

Cases filed by people show ‘unconstitutionality’ of election: Donald Trump

In a tweet, President Trump said that the cases filed against the 2020 election have been filed by people who faced ‘horrible abuses’.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
US President Donald Trump walks down the west wing colonnade from the oval office to the rose garden.
US President Donald Trump walks down the west wing colonnade from the oval office to the rose garden. (Reuters)
         

US President Donald Trump has promised more lawsuits in the near future that will prove the unconstitutionality of the November presidential election.

“Many of the court cases being filed all over the country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, and the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

 

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming voting irregularities.

Major US media outlets said that Joe Biden is the winner in the November 3 presidential election. Biden himself has already delivered a national address declaring his victory. However, the election results are disputed and have not been certified yet. Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive fraud.

tags
top news
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in the UK
Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session
Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after Covid-19 contact
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after Covid-19 contact
NIA wrongly names businessman in its list of most wanted
NIA wrongly names businessman in its list of most wanted
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In