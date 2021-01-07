e-paper
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections

us-presidential-election Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:40 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ victory in US elections has been formally certified by the US Congress.
US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ victory in US elections has been formally certified by the US Congress. (REUTERS)
         

Congress has formally validated Joe Biden’s presidential election victory on a day that saw a time-honoured ceremony become a nightmare of unprecedented political terror.

The House and Senate certified the Democrat’s electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police.

The rampage began shortly after President Donald Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators he’d invited to Washington. Many then surged to the Capitol after he incited them to go there as lawmakers debated the electoral votes.

More than six hours after the violence erupted, lawmakers resumed their session.

Thirteen Republican senators and dozens of GOP representatives had planned to force debate and votes on perhaps six different states’ votes.

The assault on the Capitol made some Republicans squeamish about trying to overturn Biden’s win, and challenges were lodged only against Arizona and Pennsylvania. Both efforts lost overwhelmingly.

Biden defeated Trump by 306-232 electoral votes and will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

