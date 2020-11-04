US Election 2020: Doing ‘very well’ in Florida, Arizona, Texas; going to have great 4 years, says Donald Trump

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 04:35 IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence ahead of the results of the US Presidential polls, saying that he is hearing that Republicans are performing well in key states like Florida and Arizona and they are going to have “great four years”.

Speaking at the RNC headquarters in Virginia, Trump said, “I hear we’re doing very well in Florida, very well in Arizona, incredibly well in Texas, we’re doing very well all over here. I think we’re going to have a great night and more importantly, we’re going to have a great four years.”

On the question of whether he has prepared any acceptance speech, the US President replied, “Not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet. Hopefully, we’ll be doing only one of those two. Winning is easy, losing is never easy - not for me, it’s not. When you see rallies, there’s tremendous love going on in this country, tremendous unity.”

Over his campaign trail, he added, “We have done rallies and there was love at those rallies. There has never been anything like we had. I think it was the combination of rallies and the second debate...I think we took off.”

The US President further said that he is feeling a little “bit choppy” after doing so many rallies. “I think success brings us together. We are going to have tremendous success. We have had 33.1 per cent up in GDP and nobody has seen numbers like that,” he added.

Speaking about the vaccine for the novel coronavirus, he said, “The vaccine is coming out too soon. They are having tremendous success and we had the best year last year and next year we are going to have a more successful year.” However, the President was seen speaking at length without a mask.

On the question of how well the Republicans did in polls, he said, “I think Pennsylvania is important and Florida is important. A lot of people talk to me about Texas. We will have a tremendous victory there based on what you have seen. I hear we are doing well in Arizona. I think we are doing well all over.”

Trump also expressed his desire to have results announced on November 3.

His remarks come as over 100 million people have already voted and some states, such as Pennsylvania, will report the in-person vote count before moving through the absentee ballots.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted in some states - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.