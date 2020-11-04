e-paper
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 117 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 80, reports US media

US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 117 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 80, reports US media

The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia -- all states he won in 2016.

us-presidential-election Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:05 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
Biden has captured Connecticut, his home state of Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the three electoral votes given to the US capital Washington (District of Columbia). All were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Biden has captured Connecticut, his home state of Delaware, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the three electoral votes given to the US capital Washington (District of Columbia). All were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.(Reuters image)
         

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in 12 states including Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia -- all states he won in 2016.

Biden has captured 10 states including his home state Delaware and big prize New York, plus the US capital Washington Connecticut. As with Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Click here for complete coverage of US Presidential Elections

So far, that gives Biden 117 electoral votes and Trump 80. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

TRUMP (80)

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

North Dakota (3)

Oklahoma (7)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

BIDEN (117)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

New York (29)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

