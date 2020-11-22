Why US judge termed Trump’s legal claim in Pennsylvania as ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’?

us-presidential-election

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:16 IST

A US judge turned down the request for an injunction by President Donald Trump’s campaign to prevent state officials from certifying the results of the elections in Pennsylvania. Trump campaign had sought to invalidate millions of mail-in ballots, citing alleged inconsistent treatment by county election officials.

US District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ruled that Trump “has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens.” He added the court has not been able to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought millions of votes to be invalidated.

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” he wrote.

Judge Brann made a scathing observation on the lawsuit filed by Trump campaign, comparing the claims with Frankenstein’s Monster, a fictional character which first appeared in Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein. He said that the court was presented with “trained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

“This claim, like Frankenstein’s Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together,” wrote Brann.

Shelley has described the Frankenstein’s monster as a hideous creature with his yellow skin scarcely covering the muscles and arteries beneath. While the monster’s image has varied according to the artists, his body almost always appears as if haphazardly stitched together at around the neck and joints.

After the ruling, Trump and his allies attacked judge Brann, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama. However, Brann is a Republican and a member of the Federalist Society, a group of conservative and libertarian lawyers, law students and scholars.

“It’s all a continuation of the never ending Witch Hunt. Judge Brann, who would not even allow us to present our case or evidence, is a product of Senator Pat “No Tariffs” Toomey of Pennsylvania, no friend of mine, & Obama - No wonder. 900,000 Fraudulent Votes!” tweeted the outgoing US president.