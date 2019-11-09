Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Ayodhya ruling | Ravi Shankar to Ramdev: Spiritualists welcome SC verdict

Nov 09, 2019 19:34 IST
about the video

Spiritualist Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Yoga guru Ramdev commented on the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Ravi Shankar called the verdict ‘historic’. He had been a member of a mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court to try and broker an out-of-court settlement to the dispute. The panel had failed to ensure consensus. Ramdev said that religious, cultural and social justice was done via the judgment.

Other Videos

trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india videos