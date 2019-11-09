Ayodhya ruling | Ravi Shankar to Ramdev: Spiritualists welcome SC verdict

about the video

Spiritualist Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Yoga guru Ramdev commented on the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Ravi Shankar called the verdict ‘historic’. He had been a member of a mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court to try and broker an out-of-court settlement to the dispute. The panel had failed to ensure consensus. Ramdev said that religious, cultural and social justice was done via the judgment.