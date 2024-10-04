Donald Trump hasn't spared even 'Thala' Ajith fans in bizarre automated tweet rampage

In a bizarre twist on X (formerly Twitter), former US President Donald Trump tagged none other than ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar’s fan account, urging the Tamil superstar's followers to vote in the upcoming US elections this November. The internet quickly lit up, leaving ‘Thala’ fans scratching their heads over the mix-up. The post by Donald Trump seems to be part of an automated message.(AFP)

The post by Donald Trump seems to be part of an automated message system sending out requests for support to random users, encouraging them to vote for him. Numerous other users have also reported receiving the same message from the Trump campaign.

(Also Read: Indian man gets message from Donald Trump in bizarre automated tweet. His priceless reply is viral)

Check the post here:

How did the X users react?

The unexpected tagging of Tamil superstar ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar’s fans by former President Trump has led to a flood of reactions on X.

One user commented, “Donald Trump is seeking help from AK Simple!” while another questioned, “7 hours gone and why is this post still not taken down? ”. A particularly cheeky reply came from a user stating, “@realDonaldTrump, I will definitely vote for you... but you have to do one thing: please say ‘kadavuley ajitheyyy’”

Several other X users shared GIFs and memes too.

Donald Trump's post reached 626,000 users, garnering over 1,900 likes and more than 800 reshares.

Popular weather blogger Bengaluru Weather Man was also tagged in a similar post by Trump. He responded humourously, saying, "Thanks MAGA @realDonaldTrump! Please send flight tickets too. I'll surely come and vote for you."

The 77-year-old Republican nominee will compete against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, an Indian-American and the current Vice President of the United States. Trump previously lost his bid to reclaim the White House in 2020 when he was defeated by Joe Biden.

(Also Read: Melania Trump makes chilling admission about Donald Trump: ‘My worst fear…and it happened’)